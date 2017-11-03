IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why Kayihura is in trouble

THE INDEPENDENT

COVER STORY

Kayihura in trouble: Behind arrest of top cops, the Rwanda twist.

THE LAST WORD

Crisis of the state in Uganda: How foreign interests have captured our politics thereby turning our people from citizens to clients.

ANALYSIS

Kenya in chaos: With broken institutions and a reeling opposition, what’s next for Kenya?

ENERGY

Germany’s coal paradox: Determined switch from fossil fuels to clean, low-carbon energy meets skeptical critics.

Rwanda energy experts mull over nuclear: Strategists to use of robust analytical tools

PROFILE

Doctor with ‘Sassitude’: Rwanda’s formers Health minister Agnes Binagwaho.

ECONOMY

Good news on economy: But experts wonder if economy can survive local and regional political turmoil.

ENERGY

Karuma to get skyline facility: Energy minister launches construction of Karuma Dam employer’s facility.

FINANCE

Financial inclusion optimism: What the 2017 –2022 government strategy means to Uganda.

HEALTH

Managing Marburg: How an oddly timed outbreak is testing emergency strategies.

Whining about wine: Is drinking wine really good for your heart?

ARTS

A glance at Kampala’s glass: Are the glitzy edifices an extension of the exhibitionist nature of the African?

COMMENT

‘Museveni doesn’t understand democracy’: A rights activist view on the tension between the government and NGOs.

MOTORING

Toyota Progrès woes: What went wrong with `poor man’s Benz’?

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Wasswa Lule and the art of simple living: He is the son of former president of Uganda, who was a minister in the colonial government, vice chancellor of Makerere University and assistant secretary general in the Commonwealth Secretariat.