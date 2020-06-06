IN THE INDEPENDENT: We want elections on time!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
We want 2021 elections on time: How People Power, JEEMA, FDC are uniting against Museveni
Mr President, open boda bodas NOW: Why we need to examine the contribution of boda bodas to public safety and livelihoods in this COVID fight
State of the Nation address: Was Museveni right to skip politics, COVID-19, to tout economy?
Insurance industry records 8% drop in profit to Shs17.93bn: Gross underwritten premiums to plummet in 2020
Tanzania’s COVID-19 response: It puts Magufuli’s leadership style in sharp relief as he polarises the nation and consolidates power in the presidency
Domestic violence under COVID-19: It’s a hidden pandemic of alarming escalation of violence in the home, with women bearing the frustration and anger
Ebola outbreak in DRC: Outbreak comes just as the worst epidemic in the country’s history is petering out
Combating the racial pandemic: In Uganda, racism may be more imbedded than you imagineand combating it requires keeping our foot on the pedal