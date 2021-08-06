IN THE INDEPENDENT: We must learn to live with COVID

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

‘We must learn to live with COVID’: Virologists say it’s only way out as disease won’t go away soon

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s self-destructive impulses: How the ethnic divisions in our country drive our elites to embrace ideas that are detrimental to our development

ANALYSIS

Inside Museveni, Ruto election deal: What Ugandan leader hopes to achieve by backing the Kenya 2022 frontrunner

COMMENT

Poverty undermines Uganda’s public education: How the incidence, depth, duration, and timing of poverty together influence a child’s educational attainment

BUSINESS

Stanbic half-year profits up 21.5% to Shs 154.9bn: Company to focus on investing in technology and digital solutions to enhance customer experience

HEALTH

COVID-19 pushes self-medication up: Doctors warn practice can result in improper treatment or cause new illness

