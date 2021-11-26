IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda fuel prices hit EAC high

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Uganda fuel prices highest in E. Africa: Experts explain why prices more likely to go up

THE LAST WORD

Dealing with multiple moralities: How to grapple with complex dilemmas especially when some actions really offend one’s moral sensibilities

COMMENTS

Early access to retirement savings risky: Research shows beneficiaries lacking financial literacy risk making poor financial decisions for the long-term

BUSINESS

China plans to deepen influence in Uganda with digital projects: However, the trade volumes between the two countries are in favour of the Asian nation

ANALYSIS

Killing suspected ADF fighters: Human rights defenders condemn security forces for extrajudicial killings

ANALYSIS

200,000 children abused online: Expert report says Ugandan children are being sexually abused online but fear to report

