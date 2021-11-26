Sunday , November 28 2021
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda fuel prices hit EAC high

The Independent November 26, 2021 In The Magazine, The News Today 1 Comment

COVER STORY
Uganda fuel prices highest in E. Africa: Experts explain why prices more likely to go up

THE LAST WORD
Dealing with multiple moralities: How to grapple with complex dilemmas especially when some actions really offend one’s moral sensibilities

COMMENTS
Early access to retirement savings risky: Research shows beneficiaries lacking financial literacy risk making poor financial decisions for the long-term

BUSINESS
China plans to deepen influence in Uganda with digital projects: However, the trade volumes between the two countries are in favour of the Asian nation

ANALYSIS
Killing suspected ADF fighters: Human rights defenders condemn security forces for extrajudicial killings

ANALYSIS
200,000 children abused online: Expert report says Ugandan children are being sexually abused online but fear to report

