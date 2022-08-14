IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s relation with Biden

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
THE LAST WORD
From Kerala with love: A journey to a South Indian state and the contradictions in its egalitarian ideals
COVER STORY
Museveni’s relation with Biden’s America: The key recent events that matter
COMMENTS
Sexual and reproductive health law: The EAC Sexual and Reproductive Health Bill should be an opportunity for clerics and human rights advocates to collaborate
BUSINESS
UETCL shakes up management: The move is expected to improve performance at the electricity company that has recently been embroiled in management disputes
ANALYSIS
Kenya elections: Charles Onyango-Obbo, Mukasa- Mbidde, Godfrey Kiwanda, Patrick Wakida contrast them with Uganda
ANALYSIS
UN forces get the blues in DR Congo: Get out, say Congolese to MONUSCO
