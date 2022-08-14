IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s relation with Biden

THE LAST WORD

From Kerala with love: A journey to a South Indian state and the contradictions in its egalitarian ideals

COVER STORY

Museveni’s relation with Biden’s America: The key recent events that matter

COMMENTS

Sexual and reproductive health law: The EAC Sexual and Reproductive Health Bill should be an opportunity for clerics and human rights advocates to collaborate

BUSINESS

UETCL shakes up management: The move is expected to improve performance at the electricity company that has recently been embroiled in management disputes

ANALYSIS

Kenya elections: Charles Onyango-Obbo, Mukasa- Mbidde, Godfrey Kiwanda, Patrick Wakida contrast them with Uganda

ANALYSIS

UN forces get the blues in DR Congo: Get out, say Congolese to MONUSCO

