IN THE INDEPENDENT: Experts dig in on Uganda’s 45T budget

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Tough budget: What finance experts say about Shs45.4tn, debt, taxes
THE LAST WORD
The trouble with URA: Why Museveni’s focus on corruption as the biggest problem of tax administration misses the big picture
ANALYSIS
Which economic stimulus works?: Poorly designed stimulus programs are not just ineffective, they can push economy into recession
ANALYSIS
COVID-19 Chaos: How lies, fatigue are derailing Uganda’s fight against pandemic
BUSINESS
Cipla records Shs36bn loss: The company remains strong to deliver good performance going forward, officials say
COVID-19
Fear of another lockdown: Experts differ on handling rising COVID-19 cases
ANALYSIS
Lake Victoria could burst its banks more often: What can bedone to mitigate the effects
ANALYSIS
Combating the racial pandemic: In Uganda, racism may be more imbedded than you imagineand combating it requires keeping our foot on the pedal