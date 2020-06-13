IN THE INDEPENDENT: Experts dig in on Uganda’s 45T budget

COVER STORY

Tough budget: What finance experts say about Shs45.4tn, debt, taxes

THE LAST WORD

The trouble with URA: Why Museveni’s focus on corruption as the biggest problem of tax administration misses the big picture

ANALYSIS

Which economic stimulus works?: Poorly designed stimulus programs are not just ineffective, they can push economy into recession

ANALYSIS

COVID-19 Chaos: How lies, fatigue are derailing Uganda’s fight against pandemic

BUSINESS

Cipla records Shs36bn loss: The company remains strong to deliver good performance going forward, officials say

COVID-19

Fear of another lockdown: Experts differ on handling rising COVID-19 cases

ANALYSIS

Lake Victoria could burst its banks more often: What can bedone to mitigate the effects

ANALYSIS

Combating the racial pandemic: In Uganda, racism may be more imbedded than you imagineand combating it requires keeping our foot on the pedal

