IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine fails first election test

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Bobi Wine fails first election test: Can he pass the next two tests?

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s politics of self-destruction: Why Uganda’s opposition is going to hand Museveni an easy victory next year

COMMENT

Behind the mask wars: The zealous libertarianism, religious undercurrent, Enlightenment philosophies and personal freedom

ANALYSIS

Tanzania’s response to COVID-19: Muddled messaging around disease complicates it

FEATURE

Resolving refugee disputes: Insights from a Ugandan settlement

BUSINESS

POST COVID: African banks adopt robust measures against lockdown losses

COMMENT

BATU shrugs off COVID-19 fallout to record Shs 6.8bn profit:But the firm says illicit trade in cigarettes is entrenching itself now more than ever owed to heightened consumer affordability challenges

BANKING

ABSA makes change: Nadine Byarugaba appointed Board Chair for Absa Uganda

