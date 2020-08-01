Saturday , August 1 2020
Lato Milk
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine fails first election test

The Independent August 1, 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Bobi Wine fails first election test: Can he pass the next two tests?

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s politics of self-destruction: Why Uganda’s opposition is going to hand Museveni an easy victory next year

COMMENT
Behind the mask wars: The zealous libertarianism, religious undercurrent, Enlightenment philosophies and personal freedom

ANALYSIS
Tanzania’s response to COVID-19: Muddled messaging around disease complicates it

FEATURE
Resolving refugee disputes: Insights from a Ugandan settlement

BUSINESS
POST COVID: African banks adopt robust measures against lockdown losses

COMMENT
BATU shrugs off COVID-19 fallout to record Shs 6.8bn profit:But the firm says illicit trade in cigarettes is entrenching itself now more than ever owed to heightened consumer affordability challenges

BANKING
ABSA makes change: Nadine Byarugaba appointed Board Chair for Absa Uganda

