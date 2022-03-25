IN THE INDEPENDENT: Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Anita Among: Emerging political powerhouse?
THE LAST WORD
In memory of Jacob Oulanyah: The former speaker’s political journey is a story of Uganda’s politics of conflict and reconciliation
ANALYSIS
The world must avoid another food crisis: It is becoming clear that the Ukraine war’s economic and humanitarian repercussions
BUSINESS
Equity Group’s net profit doubles to Kshs40bn: The group rescheduled 32% of all client loans to support recovery from COVID-19 pandemic
HEALTH
Time to rethink VIP treatments abroad?: Investing in a well-equipped hospital in Uganda would be cheaper than sending people to foreign countries
OIL
Uganda develops oil spill contingency plan: The east African nation hopes to start oil production in 2025
HEALTH
Teenagers: Early pregnancy risks young women’s mental health