IGP: There will be no Bobi Wine Independence Day Concert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has cancelled Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s independence music show.

Ochola in his letter dated October 2nd, but released on Tuesday to Kampala Metropolitan police, said Kyagulanyi did not consider the plans for medical care, traffic control, crowd control and security.

“The serves to inform you that the notice to the Inspector General of Police has remarkably deficiencies, which do not guarantee lawfulness, safety, security for the public and organisers,” reads Ochola’s letter by AIGP Asuman Mugenyi.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Patrick Onyango, quoting Ochola’s letter said police in Kampala won’t be in position to provide adequate security since police officers will be at the independence celebrations in Sironko and authorized venues.

Bobi Wine had scheduled a music show dubbed Osobola his One Love Beach in Busabala in Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso District.

As police announced the cancellation of Bobi Wine concert, the singer turned politician was doing rehearsals at his music studio at Fire Base in Kamwokya.

“Regretfully, therefore, the staging of the said concert cannot be allowed to proceed until the concerns raised above are satisfactorily addressed,” Ochola adds.

Onyango said police won’t allow an event that has fallen short of the guidelines as outlined by IGP to take place.

He urged public not to waste time going to Busabala because the event will not take place.

On April 22, police stopped Bobi Wine concert on grounds that he had not met the laid procedures.

Field Force Unit – FFU unleashed brutality in foiling Bobi Wine Busabala concert in April where his car windows were smashed with a hammer and he was pepper-sprayed.

More than 125 music concerts for Bobi Wine have been cancelled since he joined politics as Kyadondo East MP in May 2017.

Bobi Wine wrote to IGP on October 1st and his letter was received by his office on the same day.

Onyango acknowledged that the letter was received but Kyagulanyi did not address the concerns raised by IGP.

*****

URN