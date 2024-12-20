IGP recalls all officers on leave to boost security during festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENENT | The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba, has directed commanders to recall all police officers on leave and cancel approved requests for purposes of having adequate personnel for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“All officers should be recalled and be on duty starting on December 15, 2024. All leave requests should be suspended until January 15, 2025,” the IGP directive reads.

Uganda police force has over 49,000 personnel of which more than 2,000 can be on leave every month for reasons ranging from mandatory annual leave, maternity leave, sick leave, study leave or emergency leave such as loss of a family member.

Since November, Kampala Metropolitan has recorded a high rate of crime involving thugs armed with machetes mostly in areas of Kira, Kasaayi, Kagala, Namwezi, Nabusugwe, Nabweru, Masitoowa and Lubigi.

In efforts to ensure a peaceful festive period, the Police Commissariat, Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba, has been conducting community outreaches in various parts of Kampala to sensitise residents about crime and the role in fighting it.

Bamunoba has led community outreaches in Bwaise, Kaleerwe, and Kawempe, where he sensitized the public on security tips during this festive season. “I urge you community members to use the police emergency call centre numbers for quick response. This is a crucial step in ensuring that help is always within reach,” Bamunoba said.

Police have assured communities of the joint security agencies’ commitment to delivering a crime-free festive season. AIGP Bamunoba encouraged road users to exercise extreme caution and discipline, which will help to prevent accidents and save lives.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Army’s Spokesperson, said Ugandans need to be extra careful during the Christmas period because criminals often tend to take advantage. Both the Army and Police have promised their best to ensure Ugandans have uninterrupted celebrations.

****

URN