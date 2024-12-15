IGP launches football tournament to promote fitness levels of police

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba, has launched a mandatory football tournament aimed at keeping all policemen healthy ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The “IGP Football Tournament”, will be played by police officers in all districts in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Kigezi region session at Kabale Municipal Stadium on Saturday, Hajji Ibrahim Saiga, Kigezi region police commander says that since the police have a big task of managing elections, IGP has realized that one of the elements officers across the country are missing is physical fitness.

Elly Maate, Kigezi region police spokesperson says that the tournament will also help police to carry out community policing on how to mitigate crime. He adds that police officers will also use it as a chance to interact with members of the public to find out about security challenges affecting them.

Sheik Kassim Kamugisha, Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Wakiso who officiated at the kick-off of the tournament says that such an initiative is timely.

URN