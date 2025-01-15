IGP Byakagaba urges police chiefs to prioritize accountability, integrity

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba, has urged police leaders to prioritize discipline and accountability in their operations.

Addressing police chiefs from Aswa West, Aswa East, and North Kyoga regions, at Gulu City Hall in Aswa West on Tuesday, Byakagaba emphasized fairness and integrity in exercising authority, urging commanders to maintain strict command and control in their units. “As leaders, discipline and accountability must be at the forefront of all our actions,” he stated, linking these principles to effective policing and the broader success of the force.

The meeting brought together District Police Commanders (DPCs), Criminal Investigations Department heads (D/CIDs), and Directors of Crime Intelligence (D/CIOs).

He said President Yoweri Museveni’s emphasis on security drives socio-economic transformation and encourages officers to utilize resources efficiently while upholding professionalism.

IGP Byakagaba stressed the importance of timely case management and adherence to the Sub-County policing model, a directive from the President.

He reiterated his stance on welfare, including timely salary payments and improved housing for police officers, as ongoing priorities. Byakagaba cautioned officers to respect human rights, noting the financial burden of compensation claims due to misconduct.

The IGP pledged ongoing engagement with regional police leaders and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering professionalism, discipline, and accountability within the Uganda Police Force.

