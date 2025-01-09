IGP Byakagaba reshuffles senior police officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba, has made his first reshuffle of 2025, affecting seven senior police officers. The reshuffle includes the transfer of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Geoffrey Musana, who has been moved from the Directorate of Welfare and Production to become the police attaché in South Sudan.

Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Moses Sakira, who has previously served as the police attaché in South Sudan, has been appointed Deputy Director of Research and Planning. SCP Timothy Halango has been transferred from the Directorate of Research and Planning to become the Deputy Director of Welfare and Production.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Ben Mubangizi has been moved from the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety and appointed police attaché to Algeria. Former Traffic Police Spokesperson, CP Charles Ssebambulidde, has been transferred from the Agriculture Police to the Directorate of Engineering and Logistics as Acting Deputy Director.

CP Phillip Acaye has been moved from the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety and appointed Commandant of Agriculture Police. Former Kampala Metropolitan Traffic and Road Safety Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Norman Musinga, has been transferred from Busoga East, where he served as Regional Police Commander (RPC), and was appointed Acting Director of Traffic and Road Safety.

“The Uganda Police Force extends its congratulations to the officers on their appointments and wishes them success in their new roles,” said ACP Kituuma Rusoke, the Police Spokesperson.

*****

URN