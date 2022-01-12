IGG scrutinizes MP Rukaari’s documents in railway land deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government-IGG has commenced scrutinizing documents relating to the purchase of the controversial Uganda Railway Corporation land by the Mbarara North County legislator, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari.

On 30 November 2021, the IGG issued a six-day ultimatum to Rukaari to submit relevant documents about the controversial land located in Nsambya and Kibuli that the government sold in 2009.

Ali Munira, the Spokesperson of the IGG confirmed that Rukaari has complied and submitted the documents as requested which they are scrutinizing before Rukaari is summoned for further questioning.

It follows the sale of 57 acres of land by the Government at 69.5 Billion Shillings to redeem the then struggling Uganda Railway Corporation. The MP acquired three prime plots of the land in Port Bell and Mulago at 357 million Shillings at the time.

However, an inquiry into the transaction by Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises – COSASE revealed that ten years later, the URC has not received the payment from the sale of the land in question.

The legislators on the committee led by Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP later questioned Rukaari alongside other beneficiaries of the land, and he shocked the team after he responded that he does not recall nor is he in possession of purchase documents of the land.

He later presented before the committee only receipts for the part payment of 10 percent for the three plots. He also told the committee that he donated part of the land he obtained in Nsambya to his employees as the two plots were less than an acre.

The committee referred the case to the Inspectorate of Government for further inquiries prompting the Deputy IGG, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, through the Speaker of Parliament to write to Rukari directing him to present applications for the URC land, Sales Agreements, receipts, or proof of purchase, evidence of ownership of the plots and any other relevant documents.

