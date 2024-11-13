IGG calls on broadcasters to take active role in anti-corruption campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Olive Kamya, has urged broadcasters in Eastern Uganda to take an active role in the fight against corruption by using their platforms to highlight its dangers and impact on the country’s development.

Kamya made the call on Tuesday during a regional engagement with broadcasters, organized by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), at Mbale Resort Hotel in Mbale City. According to Kamya, broadcasters have a vital responsibility in amplifying the message against corruption.

She emphasized that the media should encourage the public to scrutinize individuals whose sources of wealth appear questionable.

Kamya also expressed concern over the societal tendency to glorify corrupt individuals, despite the vast wealth amassed through corrupt practices. She lamented that, instead of holding such individuals accountable, many Ugandans tend to praise them.

In response to Kamya’s call, Betty Byuma, a journalist with Bridge FM in Jinja City, raised concerns about the challenges faced by journalists covering corruption. Byuma shared that some journalists who investigate or report on corruption often face threats of arrest from Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), hindering their efforts to pursue these stories.

Meddy Kaggwa, the Head of Multimedia Content at Uganda Communications Commission, explained that the regional meeting aimed to remind broadcasters about the importance of adhering to minimum broadcasting standards, thereby contributing to societal development.

URN