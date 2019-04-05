IG working closely with State House anti-corruption unit-Justice Mulyagonja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Irene Mulyagonja, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) has said that they are working closely with the newly formed State House Anti-Corruption Unit in the fight against corruption.

Mulyagonja’s comments came after Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda asked the IGG for her views in regard to the newly formed State House Anti-Corruption in line with her mandate.

Mwenge South MP Aston Kajara raised concerns over funding to the new anti-corruption unit.

He said that the funds could be directed to the IG and strengthens its mandate in the fight against corruption.

Mulyagonja said that the IG is happy whenever an anti-corruption agency is put in place, regardless the manner in which it has been created.

She added that the Inspectorate of Government (IG) is understaffed which affects its operations.

The IG currently has 426 staff members.

“But if you have a unit, like Maj. Nakalema’s unit in State House which can walk into a place, carry out an investigation, arrest people immediately, the results will be seen over time,” said Mulyagonja in part.

She further noted that her office cannot pass judgment on the new State House Anti-Corruption unit but they know that there are other bodies that are capable of looking into the operations of the unit.

Last year, President Museveni named a new State House Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Lt.Col Edith Nakalema admitting his frustration at the pace of the fight against corruption.

The President said that the new unit will not to usurp the functions of the IGG but would be a link between his office and anti-corruption institutions like the IGG’s office.

Officials of the unit have arrested several district officials allegedly involved in corruption activities.

Uganda’s public sector is ranked among the most corrupt in the world being the 151 least corrupt nation out of 175 countries -according to the 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.

