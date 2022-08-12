IEBC OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ruto 30%, Odinga 28%

📌 IEBC OFFICIAL RESULTS 8AM

✳ Ruto- 30.88% ➡ 84,812 Votes

✳ Odinga- 28.93% ➡ 79,591

✳ Wajackoyah- 0.49 ➡ 1,345

✳ Waihiga- 0.14% ➡ 398

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s election body IEBC has finally started releasing official results from this week’s polls. Chairman Wafula Chebukati last night released the first batch of presidential results, that are verified after delivery of the physical forms by returning officers.

The IEBC is now hosting all returning officers from across the country who will verify forms 34A and B at the Bomas of Kenya.

The results (video bottom) so far announced are from 166,146 votes out of about 14 million votes counted from 5 of 292 constituencies (46,229 polling stations) reporting.

Off to a flying start is Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance who has a razor thin lead of 84,812 votes against Azimio la Umoja (Resolution for Unity) One Kenya Coalition candidate Odinga who is at 79,591.

Most media houses have now abandoned the provisional results, and starting updating only the official results.

Focus has turned to the official results after a frustrating night in which provisional results saw Ruto and Odinga stuck at 49% all afternoon and night. The winner of presidential elections needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast and at least 25% votes in more than 24 counties

Media houses in Kenya slowed down the counting in the afternoon amidst social media reports that results websites had been hacked.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors.

Kenyans are voting for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

The elections were hotly contested, with President Uhuru Kenyatta backing Azimio la Umoja (Resolution for Unity) One Kenya Coalition candidate Odinga. The President fell out with his deputy, Ruto of Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance. ■