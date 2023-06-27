ICPAU’s 2023 FireAwards to focus on ESG reporting

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has unveiled the 2023 prestigious FireAwards scheduled to take place on November 1, 2023, under the theme “ESG: Reporting as Brand Storytelling.”

The launch of the awards was held in Kampala on June 20 by ICPAU executives and partnering organisations including Capital Markets Authority, Uganda Securities Exchange, and others.

The 13th edition of the Financial Reporting Awards will bring together companies from various sectors to celebrate excellence in corporate global financial reporting. With a focus on ESG reporting and brand storytelling, the awards aim to promote transparency, compliance with international standards, and the diverse reporting interests of stakeholders.

The growing multidimensional corporate stakeholdership calls for organisations to adopt a deliberate approach to embracing the diverse needs of their stakeholders. The 2023 FireAwards seeks to give organisations a chance to tell their story and how they have embraced ESG as a way of recognizing the diverse reporting interests of their stakeholders according to CPA Derick Nkajja, chief executive officer of ICPAU.

CPA Charles Lutimba, director of standards and regulations at ICPAU, expressed his appreciation for the growing participation in the FiRe Awards.

The Chairperson organizing committee of the awards CPA Stephen Ineget, said organisations to be awarded will include private, public, and non-profit organizations, based on their adherence to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and other emerging practices of ESG.

Participants in these awards benefits by receiving feedback on the extent of their compliance with the relevant applicable financial and corporate reporting frameworks.

Participating organisations will be required to submit their annual reports for any period ending 2022 – documents that contain the full edited annual financial statements together with information that enables an understanding of the nature, objectives, performance, and achievements of an organization. The FireAwards have been held for the past 12 years, attracted a total of 935 organisations.