ICPAU launches 2025 CPA scholarships

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Julius Businge | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has launched the 7th edition of the Student Scholarship Programme (SSP).

The SSP is a financial aid programme for students of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) course, officials said on Jan.16.

It targets the most recent Bachelor’s degree finalists from public universities and private chartered universities recognised by the National Council for Higher Education.

Eligible applicants for the 7th edition are those who completed their Bachelor’s degree programmes in 2024.

CPA Ronald Mutumba, the Vice President of ICPAU said, the programme is open to Bachelor’s degree holders from any discipline/background and the scholarship package covers all ICPAU-related costs, such as registration, annual studentship fees, examination fees and study material.

Applicants must possess a first-class or second-class honours – upper division grade.

The application is via the Institute’s website, www.icpau.co.ug, and the deadline is 30 April 2025. Ten slots are available.

ICPAU has also unveiled the 6th cohort of the programme. These applied in 2024.

There are 10 beneficiaries, and they beat 359 applicants from 27 universities.

Agaba Irene Violah, Anthony Magumba, Wanendeya Anziku, Emmanuel Chloephas Nabbanja, Joan Claire Nyangoma, Debrah Kukundakwe, Mercy Biyinzika, Nakiranda Sanyu Sophia, Patrick Okello and Rodger Mukonyezi.

The students are scheduled to write their first examinations in May 2025, and they are required to complete the course within two and a half years.

The ICPAU Student Scholarship Programme was introduced in 2019 as part of the Institute’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The aim is to nurture talent in the field of professional accountancy. The programme is in its sixth cycle and there are 60 beneficiaries to date.