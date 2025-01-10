ICC looking for Joseph Kony contact to inform him of his upcoming hearing

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Criminal Court (ICC) has scaled up its campaign strategies to notify the fugitive Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader Joseph Kony about the upcoming confirmation of charges hearing in his absence.

The confirmation of charges hearing against Kony who faces up to 36 counts of crimes comprising war crimes and crimes against humanity is scheduled to commence on September 9 this year in his absence.

However, the Rome Statute allows for a hearing on the confirmation of the charges in the absence of a suspect when, among others, all reasonable steps have been taken to inform the suspect of the charges and to notify the suspect that a hearing to confirm those charges will be held.

Maria Kamara Mabinty, the ICC Public Information and Outreach Officer for Uganda told Journalists Thursday in Gulu City that targeted outreaches and notifications efforts are currently being undertaken by the ICC to ensure Kony gets information about the new date of the confirmation of charges hearing.

Initially, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber II had scheduled October 15, 2024, for the commencement of the hearing in the absence of Kony.

Kamara noted that while they can’t tell with precision Kony has received notification about the new date, they believe through his network and allies in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan and Central African Republic, he may be made aware about the confirmation of charges hearing against him.

She said campaign strategies undertaken between January and March last year in Uganda using National newspapers and spot messages on key radio stations and replicated on social media in the DRC and CAR are believed to have made Kony aware of the date of the confirmation of charges hearing.

According to Kamara, the Judges at the ICC are yet to come out with a decision on where the confirmation of charges hearing against Kony will be held after the Office of the Prosecutor proposed the proceedings be held in Gulu and Lira cities in Northern Uganda.

She explained that already, the ICC Registry has conducted an assessment of the physical structure of courtrooms, the cost implications, and the general security situation in the two locations.

“The judges will determine a thorough assessment of different modalities that will be submitted to them for possible consideration,” she said.

In November, Dahirou Sant Anna, the International Cooperation Advisor, Office of the Prosecutor justified that the proposals to have the confirmation of charges hearing in Uganda would help to bring justice closer to the victims of the LRA war.

He noted that the proceeding would also help in building confidence and trust among the victims in the work of the ICC in handling the case against Kony. Kony’s rights and interests are being represented at the ICC by Peter Haynes who was appointed by the ICC Registry on June 21, 2024.

Neither Kony’s defence lawyer nor the ICC to date knows the exact whereabouts of Kony, who has evaded arrest since 2005 when the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him.

Kony is suspected of committing 36 counts of crimes and crimes against humanity between July 1, 2002, and December 31, 2005.

The prosecution accuses him of intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population resulting in murder, attempted murder, torture, cruel treatment, enslavement of women and children, pillaging and property destruction, forced marriage, sexual slavery, and rape.

The crimes were committed in the context of LRA attacks on Lwala Girls School in June 2003, and attacks on IDP Camps in Odek (April 2004), Pajule (October 2003), Abia (February 2004), Barlonyo (February 2004), Pagak May 2004), Lukodi (May 2004) and Abok in June 2004.

