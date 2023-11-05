I have prepared myself well, says new URA coach ‘King David’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club- URA FC have announced that they have appointed former Uganda Cranes icon David Obua as the team Head Coach replacing Fred Muhumuza who has been interim coach for three months.

The official announcement by the club put an end to the long-standing speculation linking Obua, often referred to as “King David,” to the tax collectors.

“I am happy to be here; it has been long overdue,” Obua briefly stated.

Obua steps into a role previously held by Sam Timbe, who tragically passed away in August. He joins the ranks of former Uganda Cranes players attempting to transition into professional coaching but most importantly becomes one of the latest former Uganda Cranes players who have attempted to find a career in professional coaching.

Not so many former Uganda Cranes players who were successful in their playing time have been able to replicate the same when given a chance in a coaching role, save for a few like Ibrahim Ssekagya and Sam Ssimbwa, and Obua also concurs with this.

“I think being a football player does not make you the best coach, the idea in coaching is trying to incorporate what you have learned with your style of play within a team’s perspective.”

Although Obua made a name as a player, his coaching experience has previously been limited to serving as an assistant coach to George Best Nsimbe at Maroons. Still, the 39-year-old holds a UEFA A Diploma which earned from Ireland.

Speaking after earning the Head Coach role at the tax collectors’, Obua said that he acknowledges that it is a new field for him, but he has prepared himself for the new task with all the efforts he has so that he adds value to his employers.

He believes that he has acquired enough skills, and knowledge he has acquired from the Irish Football Federation for him to create an impact at URA FC, and as well add value to the URA players.

On what he brings to the table, Obua said that he has followed some of the players at URA and he wants to have everyone rowing in the same direction.

He joins URA when it is in the seventh position with nine points collected from six games they have played so far. His first test in the Uganda Premier League will be against in-form Kitara FC before they visit league champions Vipers.

Mujib Kasule backs him

Former Uganda Cranes player who is the CEO of Proline FC says Obua has the knowledge to create a change at URA considering where he played his professional football from the knowledge he must have gained from there.

“Football Human resources is built through the experience that you get and the biggest store for this experience is these former players, if you have players like Obua who have played at the highest level in so many different places, the moment he steps off the pitch, he should be into coaching immediately,” he said.

Kasule added: “Now that he is back in the game he can only bring his experience and his knowledge, and many people including the URA players are excited and can’t wait to get going, they are already inspired, coaches apart from coaching, also inspire, when you have Obua working, it can only make the game richer.”

Obua will be assisted by Peter Byaruhanga Adyeri as first assistant coach, Fred Muhumuza (2nd Assistant Coach), Robert Mukasa (3rd Assistant Coach), Ilic Milos (Fitness Coach), Byron Okuba (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Swaibu Ssebagala (Goalkeeping Coach), Joseph Lubega (Doctor), Isaac Ngondwe (Physio), Luggya Ronald (Kits Manager), Bosco Otim (Assistant Kits Manager).

