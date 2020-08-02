I am taking a rest from elective politics – Magyezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Local Government Minister and Igara West Member of Parliament Raphael Magyezi will not seek re-election in the 2021 elections.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network on Saturday, Magyezi said he is taking a rest from elective politics after 10 years but could return in the future.

Magyezi’s announcement comes two days after Kasambya County MP Gafa Mbwatekamwa said that he was shifting his political base to Igara County West to contest against Magyezi.

The MP, who has represented Kasambya County in Mubende since 2016, was born and raised in Gongo village in Igara, Bushenyi district. Last week, he picked nomination forms from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party to contest for the seat where he is already a registered voter.

However, Magyezi denied reports that he had quit the race for fear of losing the seat to Mbwatekamwa.

“you reporters who are reporting that I have quit the race because of pressure, where do you get them from, I have not been nominated anywhere, I have not made posters and nobody has been nominated yet, my statement is clear am not going to stand for elections this time”.

In 2017, Magyezi became popular when he sponsored the Private Member’s Bill that was passed to remove the presidential age limit. The Amendment was later this year upheld by the Constitutional Court ruling that approved Parliament’s passing of the Constitutional (Amendment) No.2 Act of 2017.

Since his involvement in the ‘Age Bill’, Magyezi has on several occasions spoken out about threats on his life. He said then that he was receiving threatening messages on his phone.

Abel Mugabe, an NRM supporter said that Magyezi’s decision to quit at a time when the country is preparing for elections leaves many questions than answers.

He says Magyezi has not given a definite reason to quit elective office.

In 2019, Magyezi was appointed Minister of Local Government, an appointment which some members of opposition said was a token of appreciation for his role in amending the constitution.

******

URN