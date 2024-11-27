Hundreds of farmers get new tips in run up to Uganda Veterinary Association AGM

Mbarara, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Hundreds of veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals have converged on Mbarara City as the Uganda Veterinary Association ( UVA) hosts activities in the run up to their Annual General Meeting (AGM). The annual pre-AGM events started today, with thousands of farmers trained in poultry, piggery and dairy production by UVA and their partners, at the NARO Mbarara ground.

The three days of activities started today with an exhibition attended by hundreds of farmers. It was preceded by pre-conference activities that included out reaches to farmers, vaccination of livestock, pets and training new technologies in the livestock sector.

Earlier at Mbarara Lab, there were 10 surgeries and vaccination of pets against rabies. The lead surgeon, Dr. Arnold Lubega stated that the surgeries were successful but the turn up was low.

“The primary objective of the conference is to offer an opportunity to members of the veterinary fraternity, public and development partners to reflect on and discuss all aspects of veterinary services in an open supportive and intellectually stimulating environment that contribute to national development,” said Dr. Obbo Boniface, General Secretary UVA.

Expected to submit abstracts for presentation at the scientific conference on Thursday are central government veterinarians, academia, producers, processors, dealers of veterinary commodities, consumers, policy makers, extension workers, researchers, development partners, financial institutions, society leaders.

For the second time in three years, the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) AGM, exhibition and symposium is being held in the cattle corridor. The theme this year is ” Veterinarian’s role in health and wealth creation.”

At the AGM, 10 positions will be up for grabs. The are the position of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Deputy General secretary, Treasurer , Deputy treasurer and Four committee members. The last AGM was held in Mbale last year, and in Masaka a year before.