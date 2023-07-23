Sunday , July 23 2023
Huawei announces royalty rates

The Independent July 23, 2023 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of the world’s patent holders, Huawei, announced royalty rates for its handsets, Wi-Fi, and IoT patent license programs.

The company’s Chief Legal Officer, Song Liuping said: “Huawei is willing to share cutting-edge innovations in the form of patents with the world.

These will support the common, sustainable development of industries globally.” His remarks were made at Huawei’s annual flagship event on innovation and intellectual property protection in Shenzhen, China under the title “Bridging Horizons of Innovations: Sharing IP, Driving Innovation”. Over the past 20 years, Huawei has been a major contributor to mainstream ICT standards, such as cellular, Wi-Fi, and multimedia codecs.

