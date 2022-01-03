Hospital sues Lancet laboratories over patient’s uterus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile International Hospital has sued Lancet Laboratories Uganda for the alleged delay to return results from a uterus sample extracted from a patient.

The hospital contends that on March 13, 2020, it executed a contract agreement with Lancet Laboratories for the provision of referral laboratory services of various tests analysis and pathology services.

In a petition filed before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala, Nile International Hospital says that on June 23, 2021, they carried out a surgical operation to remove all parts of the uterus (hysterectomy) on a patient identified as Eunice Nabwire, where her uterus sample was extracted for laboratory tests but the lab never returned results.

The court records show that based on their usual dealing, Lancet laboratory normally returns the results in 10 working days. But since then, Nile International Hospital has made several communications and requests regarding the delay, in vain.

“That the respondent acknowledges having received the sample from the applicant for laboratory tests. The applicant made all payments to the respondent in regard to the laboratory services for the sample … and the respondent does not contest the same”, reads in part the court documents.

Nile International Hospital through its Assistant Director Ahmed Karama further states that several mediation sessions to have the matter resolved amicably were conducted but Lancet allegedly made insensitive and reckless demands to the applicant.

“That due to the respondent’s action’s, the applicant’s patient is in imminent danger having permanently lost her uterus, not received medical results to inform the proper medical treatment to undergo,” says Karama in his affidavit. It adds that the hospital is in danger because of having carried out surgery on Nabwire and not furnished her with laboratory results to enable her to obtain medical treatment.

The hospital now wants the court to order Lancet Laboratories to furnish them with the aforementioned results to enable them to ascertain the medical problem and prescribe proper treatment for their patient. The case is allocated to Justice Emmanuel Baguma who is yet to give it a hearing date.

