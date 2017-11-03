History offers Ahly hope despite home draw

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Al Ahly of Egypt will be the seventh side to play away in the second leg of a CAF Champions League final having been held 1-1 on their own ground. Here is how the others fared:
1967
First leg: Asante Kotoko (GHA) 1 TP Englebert, now TP Mazembe (COD) 1
Second leg: Englebert 2 Kotoko 2
Englebert declared champions after Kotoko rejected play-off
Note: away-goal rule had not been introduced
1970
First leg: Kotoko 1 Englebert 1
Second leg: Englebert 1 Kotoko 2
Kotoko won 3-2 on aggregate
2001
First leg: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1 Al Ahly (EGY) 1
Second leg: Ahly 3 Sundowns 0
Ahly won 4-1 on aggregate
2006
First leg: Ahly 1 CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1
Second leg: Sfaxien 0 Ahly 1
Ahly won 2-1 on aggregate
2012
First leg: Ahly 1 Esperance (TUN) 1
Second leg: Esperance 1 Ahly 2
Ahly won 3-2 on aggregate
2013
First leg: Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 Ahly 1
Second leg: Ahly 2 Pirates 0
Ahly won 3-1 on aggregate
Note: three of the six clubs held 1-1 at home in the first leg still won the competition