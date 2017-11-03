History offers Ahly hope despite home draw

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Al Ahly of Egypt will be the seventh side to play away in the second leg of a CAF Champions League final having been held 1-1 on their own ground. Here is how the others fared:

1967

First leg: Asante Kotoko (GHA) 1 TP Englebert, now TP Mazembe (COD) 1

Second leg: Englebert 2 Kotoko 2

Englebert declared champions after Kotoko rejected play-off

Note: away-goal rule had not been introduced

1970

First leg: Kotoko 1 Englebert 1

Second leg: Englebert 1 Kotoko 2

Kotoko won 3-2 on aggregate

2001

First leg: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 1 Al Ahly (EGY) 1

Second leg: Ahly 3 Sundowns 0

Ahly won 4-1 on aggregate

2006

First leg: Ahly 1 CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1

Second leg: Sfaxien 0 Ahly 1

Ahly won 2-1 on aggregate

2012

First leg: Ahly 1 Esperance (TUN) 1

Second leg: Esperance 1 Ahly 2

Ahly won 3-2 on aggregate

2013

First leg: Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 Ahly 1

Second leg: Ahly 2 Pirates 0

Ahly won 3-1 on aggregate

Note: three of the six clubs held 1-1 at home in the first leg still won the competition