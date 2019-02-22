Hippos kill three people, four animals in Kalangala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have died when a boat they were travelling in was hit by a Hippo. The accident happened on Lake Victoria, in areas adjacent to Lulamba Island, Kalangala District.

The deceased persons were travelling from a nearby Buwuvu Island when they were hit and drowned. Abas Kasasa, one of the eyewitnesses says that the canoe boat was approaching a landing site “Kaaya” on Lulamba Island when the Hippopotamus hit the boat.

Kasasa adds that the place has always been marked as a dangerous spot where Hippopotamus stay and that usually, boats take a longer route to reach to a nearby landing site safely. The bodies of those who drowned are yet to be identified by the Police.

Residents say that the hippopotamus had earlier on killed three cows on Lulamba Island.

Area Councilor Tadeo Mwesige advises that Uganda Wildlife Authority picks all wild animals and reptiles that are not under control from places where people reside. Last month, four people were killed by crocodiles on different islands in Kalangala district.

URN