High voter turnout and delays in Kazo-Angola Parish NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There has been a high voter turnout in the LC III NRM primaries in Kazo-Angola Parish, Kawempe North.

However, voting in some polling stations was delayed due to insufficient security to manage anticipated violence. At Holy Family polling station, youths turned up in large numbers, but many were intoxicated with alcohol and drugs.

This prompted election officials to abandon the station for fear of violence in the absence of security. By 8:00 a.m., voters had gathered in large numbers at Corner Zone, waiting for elections to begin.

Michael Wandulu, a voter, said elections could not proceed without adequate security, as many youths were drunk and uncontrollable, which could lead to violence. Bukenya Noah expressed concern that many of those gathered were not on the NRM register but had allegedly been mobilized by aspirants to incite violence.

Ntale David, an NRM election official, said elections could not be held at Corner Zone because one aspirant, John Bwogi, had allegedly brought youths known as eggaali from Kalerwe to vote for him and stir up violence.

He added that they had contacted the deputy RCC, Nassimbwa Jennifer, to intervene. By 1:30 p.m., elections had taken place in only two polling stations in Kazo-Angola Parish, leaving out Corner Zone where violence was anticipated.At Kazo-Angola polling station, voters also turned up in large numbers.

The process was delayed as officials insisted on strictly using the voters’ register. The contestants for the LC III NRM primaries include Ssenkunda Ali, Ssemata Lawrence, Rubbe Sarah Sanyu, Kagoya Kuluthum, Nanvuma Sarah, Lutaaya Faridah, and John Bwogi.

Stiff competition has been reported between John Bwogi and Ssemata Lawrence, alias Masuuti. By midday, elections had not yet started in several areas.There are also mixed reactions among voters, with some opposing the use of the NRM registers, while officials insist on following them.

Corner Zone polling station is notorious for electoral violence. Past elections in the area have often ended in chaos, with youths—commonly referred to as eggaali—hired by aspirants to cause violence and aid in rigging.

*****

URN