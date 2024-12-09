High crime rates in Jinja blamed on non-functional field weighbridges

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The increased cases of criminality in the Jinja and Luuka districts have been attributed to the closure of sugarcane weighbridges.

The residents say that the weighbridges that were installed to weigh sugarcane had created a sigh of hope, through extending employment opportunities to youths in the area, who are currently left jobless. They say that some of these youths have now resolved to house break-ins, theft of livestock and robbery as a means of survival.

Nathan Magoola, a resident of Bumanya village in Bukanga sub-county says that a weigh-bridge was established in their area during the sugarcane cane crisis of 2021 and it was employing 30 youths at the time.

Magoola says that the weighbridge picked momentum early last year following the hike in sugarcane prices, employing over 200 youths.

Magoola says that, when the weighbridge stopped operations last year, the unemployed youths resorted to theft.

Isaac Ssenyomo another resident says that he had opted to settle in Luuka district after being hired as a sugarcane loader where he was earning 20,000 Shillings daily.

Ssenyomo who hails from Kayunga district says he travelled alongside seven youths, who were slowly attaining economic independence, only for their dreams to be cut short. He notes that, much as most of his colleagues have resorted to criminality and other odd jobs for survival, he had saved enough to purchase a piece of land, where he grows tomatoes to sustain himself.

Samir Waiswa says that several youths have turned to drug abuse as the only comfort due to the stress of losing their only source of employment.

Richard Kinosa, the village secretary of Mutai-Busibe village, in Buwenge sub-county, in Jinja district says that the weighbridge in their area had created over 280 direct jobs for the youths.

Edinansi Ndibavilawo wants the government to prioritize employment opportunities to curb the crime rate.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner Jinja, Andrew Ntange says that they are liaising with the government to skill the youths, a move he hopes to transform them into job creators.

