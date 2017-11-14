High Court suspends hearing of criminal cases indefinately

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The High Court in Kampala has resorted to adjourning capital offences indefinately, due to the on-going Prosecutor’s strike which has so far taken one month.

According to the Deputy Registrar in-charge of criminal matters Emmanuel Baguma, Prison Authorities have been directed not to bring back suspects until further notice, since hearing of their cases cannot take -off in this period.

Baguma issued the directive during the adjournment of a case in which 20 suspects charged with treason, had to be taken back on remand at Luzira prison without their case being heard as earlier scheduled by Justice Wilson Masalu Musene.

Generally hearing of criminal cases country wide is on halt as Prosecutors push through with their industrial action protesting low salaries.