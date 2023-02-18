High Court blocks UJA elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Division of the High Court has issued an interim injunction, halting the Uganda Journalists Association – UJA elections slated for February 25.

The order was issued on Friday by Justice Musa Ssekana following an application filed by five journalists. They are Abubakar Lubowa, Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, Emmanuel Nkata, Hasifu Sekiwunga and Martin Kimbowa.

The journalists sought a judicial review of the decisions by UJA leadership barring them from seeking elective positions.

They challenged a directive that was issued by UJA President Mathias Rukundo and Emmanuel Kirunda, the Secretary-General. According to the directives, any journalist who wishes to contest must have been a full member of the UJA for at least two years before the Annual General Meeting – AGM.

However, the journalists note that the actions of UJA frustrating their efforts to be nominated and vetted, as candidates was a violation of their rights to a fair hearing.

They also argued that UJA refused to approve their candidature despite complying with the UJA Constitution and guidelines.

Justice Ssekaana issued the injunction halting the elections of all activities of UJA aimed at until the main suit is disposed of.

Mathias Rukundo, the UJA President said they will comply with the ruling.

*****

URN