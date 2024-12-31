Heavy security deployment in Kampala as revellers prepare for end of year festivities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is massive security operation at various end of year events in Kampala and it’s outskirts. Heightened security operations are underway in Lubiri Mengo, Kampala, as the Buganda Kingdom hosts its End of Year Show, dubbed Enkuuka Masavu 2024.

The Nkuuka Masavu has attracted thousands of people, including prominent figures and the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, is also expected to attend the festivities.

To ensure the safety and security of attendees, a heavy security deployment has been put in place. Multiple security agencies, including police, UPDF military police, field police, and counter-terrorism units, are working together to maintain peace and order.

Seven vehicles, including police and UPDF military police double cabins and trucks, have been deployed at the entrance alone to secure the area.

Police vehicles equipped with cameras are patrolling the area, while firefighters are also on standby. Security personnel are armed with batons and guns, ready to respond to any potential security threats.

The security deployment is visible on all roads leading to Lubiri Mengo, with people in queues to buy tickets.

Despite the heavy security presence, the event is proceeding smoothly, with thousands of people enjoying entertainment from local musicians. The festivities are taking place in the playgrounds of Lubiri Mengo, with attendees braving the drizzles to enjoy the show. The Kabaka’s royal kingdom security detail is already at the venue, dressed in orange-coloured cultural attire.

Several prominent figures are in attendance, including the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, the Speaker of the Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko, Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, and his immediate predecessor, Mathias Mpuuga.

Other notable attendees include Noah Kiyimba, the Buganda Kingdom Minister in charge of Special Duties, politician Medard Lubega Ssegona, and Reverend Father Christopher Walusimbi, a religious leader from the Orthodox church in Kalangala Sese, Princes and princesses.

The event has also attracted businesses, with vendors selling food, drinks, and other items. Gambling services are also available, adding to the festive atmosphere. As the day progresses, the entertainment continues, with attendees eager to end the year in style.

At Kampala Sheraton Hotel, organizers led by Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Dr Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi are working to ensure that the year ends as planned.

By the time of reporting about this, thousands of yellow plastic chairs had been placed at the venue waiting for revellers as security was checking whoever was accessing the venue.

Here, Edrisa Musuza commonly known as Eddy Kenzo has been assigned as the main artist who will usher the revellers into the new year replacing the legend Joseph Mayanja commonly known as Jose Chameleon who is seeking medication out of the country.

At Old Kampala, thousands of worshippers have turned up where Bishop David Kiganda the lead Pastor at Christian Focus Ministries is holding prayers dubbed “the Cross Over Night.

While these thousands of people are entering the Old Kampala Secondary School playground, the businessmen normally dealing in vehicle spare parts are busy selling their goods and business moving smoothly as if it’s business as usual, just below at the Gadaffi Mosque.

At Pastor Aloysius Bujingo’s House of Prayer Ministries, thousands of people are already attending Vision Night 2024. Pastor Bujingo utilized the lunch hour summons to urge Christians to put their trust in God saying he doesn’t disappoint.

Christians at Victory Christian Center headed by Bishop Dr Joseph Sserwada the head of Born Again Faith in Uganda have been supplied with envelopes for the new year’s prayer request and a thanksgiving offering.

