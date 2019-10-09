Heavy deployment at Bobi Wine’s home, One Love beach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy police deployment at the home of Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Magere in Kasangati town council in Wakiso district and his Busabala based One Love beach purportedly to stop from ‘committing crimes’.

The deployment follows the police decision to cancel Bobi Wine’s independence music concert dubbed “Osobola” on grounds the organisers failed to put in plans for medical care, traffic control, crowd control and security.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says police have received information that despite police decision to stop the show, Bobi Wine had decided to proceed with the illegal concert.

Onyango says as result, police took a bold decision to block Bobi Wine from leaving his home to prevent him from committing crime.

Onyango insists that police will never allow an event that has fallen short of the guidelines outlined by the IGP to take place. He also warned the public not to waste time and money going to Busabala because the concert will not take place.

Currently, police has blocked access to Bobi Wine’s home, which is heavily guarded by the Field Force Unit. This isn’t the first time police are blocking a music concert organised by Bobi Wine. On Easter Monday this year, police stopped Bobi Wine’s concert on grounds that he had failed to comply with the guidelines.

Field Force Unit offices unleashed brutality on Bobi Wine’s supporters and they dispersed them from Busabala. The officers also smashed the windscreen of Bobi Wine’s vehicle and sprayed him with pepper spray to force him out of the car.

According to Kyagulanyi, police have blocked more than 125 music concerts where she was scheduled to perform since he joined politics in May 2017.

