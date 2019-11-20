Health training institutions demand increase of capitation grant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Administrators of public health training institutions are demanding for an increment in capitation grant.

Government allocates 2,500 shillings for each student per day in the public health training institutions to cover the basic necessities of students and general maintenance costs.

The money is paid to students to enable them acquire health training at affordable costs in government-funded institutions.

However, the Association of Principals of Health Training Institutions of Uganda-APTHIU says the allocation is becoming pointless.

Grace Aninge, the association’s general secretary, also Principal of Gulu College of health sciences says it impossible to provide the required education services to the students with such meagre financial resource allocation.

She explains that the institutions have operated on the same rate for over two decades ago, saying that its high time it is revised to correspond with the current costs of living.

Aninge says that the government should allocate them at least 4 million shillings for each student per year if the institutions are to operate effectively.

Doctor Servia Mugwanya, the Commissioner in- charge of Civil Service Management at the Ministry of Education, says government is currently reviewing a number of policies towards improving education management, saying the proposal will as well be captured and appropriate recommendations be made to relevant authorities for consideration.

*****

URN