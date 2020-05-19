Health Minister Aceng appeals for protective gowns for health workers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has called on well-wishers to donate protective full-length gowns for medical workers to use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) fight.

Although the Ministry has been receiving donations, the waterproof surgical gowns that have been specially designed to stop droplets getting into someone’s mouth, nose and body are scarce in the country and internationally.

According to Aceng, these would give the health workers protection but they are not there.

The Minister was today speaking at the handover of personal protective equipment worth 90 million shillings donated by the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) at the Ministry of Health offices in Kampala.

IGAD donated patient monitors with bio-lights, suction pumps, pulse oximeters, medical mattresses, aprons, sterile swabs, N-95 respirator masks, eye googles, sanitizers, gumboots and gloves.

Aceng in her statement applauded IGAD saying the contributions will address the challenges at the border and the border communities which is the main source of infection. She says the donations will help health workers in the borders, where there is a major challenge.

The Minister however appealed to organizations and other well-wishers to support them with protective disposable gowns which are scarce.

Lucy Daxbacher, who represented the Executive Secretary of IGAD says that as IGAD, they noticed the problem of truck drivers and want to participate in stopping it. Daxbacher says although they intended to send the PPEs to Elegu and Busia border points, the Ministry can use their discretion to allocate the gears.

The call by the Ministry of health comes amidst a protest by the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) that health workers were operating without protective gear. According to Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, a dead health worker is not useful to himself and the family.

The health workers are wearing plastic aprons which are flimsy and not as effective as the protective gowns.

******

URN