Health experts blame rubella for rampant child birth complications

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry is blaming the rampant birth related complications among children on Rubella infection alias Germany measles.

It is an infection caused by the Rubella virus, which occurs during pregnancy. It can cause severe harm to the unborn child including deafness and brain tumors.

Kassim Kaggwa Ddumba, the Technical Communication Officer, the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in the Health Ministry, says many of the children diagnosed with measles are later found to be Rubella victims.

He explains that to address the challenge, the Health Ministry has decided to carry out a national immunization exercise for rubella and polio targeting 18.8M children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years from September 25th-29th, 2019.

In Mpigi district alone, 122, 005 children will be immunized in 134 centers, according to District Health Officer, Dr. Jane Ruth Nassanga.

She also says they have identified many Rubella cases in the district that were initially suspected to be measles victims.

URN