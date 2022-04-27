Aside from water, black tea is one of the most consumed beverages in the world

| THE INDEPENDENT | Black tea offers a variety of health benefits because it contains antioxidants and compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Here are 10 health benefits of black tea, all supported by science.

1. Has Antioxidant Properties

Antioxidants are known to provide a host of health benefits.

Consuming them can help remove free radicals and decrease cell damage in the body. This ultimately may help decrease the risk of chronic disease. Polyphenols are a type of antioxidant found in certain foods and beverages, including black tea. Groups of polyphenols, including catechins, theaflavins and thearubigins, are the main sources of antioxidants in black tea and may promote overall health.

2. May Boost Heart Health

Black tea contains another group of antioxidants called flavonoids, which benefit heart health.

Along with tea, flavonoids can be found in vegetables, fruits, red wine and dark chocolate. Consuming them on a regular basis may help reduce many risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated triglyceride levels and obesity.

Adding black tea to your daily routine is an easy way to incorporate antioxidants into your diet and potentially reduce your risk of future health complications.

3. May Lower “Bad” LDL Cholesterol

The body contains two lipoproteins that transport cholesterol throughout the body. One is low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and the other is high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL is considered the “bad” lipoprotein because it transports cholesterol to cells throughout the body. Meanwhile, HDL is considered the “good” lipoprotein because it transports cholesterol away from your cells and to the liver to be excreted. When there is too much LDL in the body, it can build up in the arteries and cause waxy deposits called plaques. This can lead to problems like heart failure or stroke. Fortunately, some studies have found that consuming tea may help reduce LDL cholesterol.

4. May Improve Gut Health

Studies have found that the type of bacteria in your gut may play a significant role in your health.That’s because the gut contains trillions of bacteria, as well as 70–80% of your immune system. While some of the bacteria in your gut is beneficial for your health, some are not.

The polyphenols found in black tea may help maintain a healthy gut by promoting the growth of good bacteria and inhibiting the growth of bad bacteria, such as Salmonella.

5. May help reduce blood pressure

High blood pressure affects approximately 1 billion people worldwide. It can increase your risk of heart and kidney failure, stroke, vision loss and heart attacks. Fortunately, changes in your diet and lifestyle can lower your blood pressure.

6. May Help Reduce the Risk of Stroke

A stroke can occur when a blood vessel in the brain is either blocked or ruptures. It’s the second leading cause of death worldwide. Fortunately, 80% of strokes are preventable. For example, managing your diet, physical activity, blood pressure and not smoking can help reduce the risk of stroke. Interestingly, studies have found that drinking black tea may also help reduce the risk of stroke.

7. May Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Elevated blood sugar levels may increase your risk of health complications, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and depression.

Consuming large amounts of sugar, particularly from sweetened beverages, has been shown to increase blood sugar values and the risk of type 2 diabetes.

When you consume sugar, the pancreas secretes a hormone called insulin to carry the sugar to the muscles to be used for energy. If you consume more sugar than your body needs, the excess sugar gets stored as fat. Black tea is a great non-sweetened beverage that has been found to help enhance the use of insulin in the body.

8. May Help Reduce the Risk of Cancer

Over 100 different types of cancer exist, and some are not preventable. Nevertheless, the polyphenols found in black tea may help prevent cancer cell survival. One test-tube study analyzed the effects of the polyphenols in tea on cancer cells. It showed that black and green tea may play a role in regulating cancer cell growth and reducing new cell development. Although black tea should not be considered an alternative treatment for cancer, some research has demonstrated black tea’s potential to help reduce cancer cell survival.

9. May improve focus

Black tea contains caffeine and an amino acid called L-theanine, which can improve alertness and focus. L-theanine increases alpha activity in the brain, resulting in relaxation and better focus. Studies have found that beverages containing L-theanine and caffeine have the greatest impact on focus due to the effects of L-theanine on the brain. This may be why many individuals report more stable energy after drinking tea, compared to other caffeinated beverages like coffee. This makes black tea a great beverage if you are looking to improve energy and focus without a lot of caffeine.

10. Easy to Make

Not only is black tea good for you, it’s also simple to make. To make black tea, first boil water. If using store-bought tea bags, simply add a tea bag to a mug and fill it with the hot water.

****