BERLIN, CHINA | Xinhua | Harry Kane’s record of 27 successfully executed penalties has cemented his status as one of the best in world football. The 31-year-old, often dubbed a “penalty machine,” added to his streak during Bayern Munich’s 5-0 victory over Hoffenheim, scoring his 18th penalty for the club. His other successes have come with England and Tottenham Hotspur.

Each of Kane’s penalty attempts is scrutinized in detail, but a missed penalty at a crucial moment reshaped his approach. After failing to equalize against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, the England captain sought to refine his technique, achieving an impressive success rate of nearly 90%, well above the global average of 75%.

Kane’s adjustments may have been inspired by Robert Lewandowski, the former Dortmund and Bayern star now at Barcelona. The Polish striker is known for slightly pausing during his run-up to read the goalkeeper’s movements. Similarly, Kane has refined his pre-shot routine to keep his intentions unpredictable.

“Sometimes I decide the corner at the last moment, or I decide where to shoot a day before,” Kane said. He combines sharp precision with mental preparation, taking two or three deep breaths to calm himself before focusing entirely on the moment. His routine includes watching both the goalkeeper and the ball, taking a final glance at the goal before unleashing his shot.

This breathing technique is common among top athletes in sports like tennis and golf, helping them maintain composure under pressure. Kane’s penalties, delivered with three small steps followed by a decisive final stride, are now renowned for their speed, precision, and unpredictability.

Mental preparation and relentless training have turned Kane into one of football’s most reliable penalty takers. As Bayern Munich’s Miroslav Klose noted: “He’s calm, ready for all variations, and his shots have the speed and precision to beat even the best goalkeepers, whether the ball is high or low.”

Kane’s 2024-25 season stats further underscore his impact: 22 goals and 13 assists across all competitions, including 16 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga, five goals and one assist in the Champions League, and one goal and two assists in the German Cup.

With FIFA regulations allowing feints during penalties, Kane’s consistent success is a testament to his preparation and adaptability, making him a key asset for Bayern Munich and an icon in the football world. ■