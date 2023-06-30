South Africa opens BRICS summit media accreditation

Johannesburg, SA | Xinhua | The South African government on Thursday started to accept media accreditation for the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg from Aug. 22 to 24.

The deadline for the media accreditation is Aug. 11 and it will not be extended, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement, noting that the summit will be held at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg.

The summit will take place with the theme featuring “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism,” the statement said.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.