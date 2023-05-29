Halai wins Serena May Mug as Order of Merit hots up in Golf Series

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY IN KIGO | Leenah Halai, took full advantage of the beautiful weather and course to claim her first Monthly Mug at the par 72, Serena Golf Resort Course on Saturday.

Halai, returned a score of 39 points enroute to her maiden win in the Monthly Mug, she is a student of the resident Pro Boniface Simwa.

Ronald Kasige was the members Group A winner with 33 points while Innocent Nahabwe, claimed Group B, with 33 points. Maria Odido, was the best lady member golfer with 30 points. Charles Hamya, was the Guest winner with 39 points.

The event that also doubled up as the first quarter of the Serena 63 Golf Series, powered by I&M Bank, with the Order of Merit on the cards has David Plenderleith, opening up a lead of 98 points after the quarter from the number of rounds on the course. He is closely followed by Jadu Patel, with 72 points while Dr Kato Ssebaale has 66 points.

In the guest category Chen You, leads with 192 points while Lin Chen has 178 points while Robert Ejiku, has 174 points.

“These prizes go beyond material possessions, they symbolize I&M Bank’s belief in the power of recognition and encouragement. By offering such Valuable rewards, we aim to inspire golfers to continue pursuing their passion and strive for even greater heights in the golfing journeys,” Sam Ntulume, the acting Managing Director of I&M Bank said at the prize giving.

I&M are the sponsors of the Serena 63 Series that will climax in December with the overall winners being declared in a Grand finale. Other sponsors are Uganda Airlines and Tusker Malt Lager and Serena Hotels