Gulu university, ministry of works embroiled in land dispute

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the Gulu University constituent college in Moroto district hangs in balance over a dispute of ownership of 13.97 acres of land.

On Thursday the district officials, Ministry of Works and local community clashed at Nadunget Sub County during the tour of the disputed land.

Peter Lokeris Aimat the State Minister of Works and Moroto district leaders led by Napaja Keem the LCV Chairperson and Chief Administrative Officer Charles Komaketch were on a fact mission to establish how the Gulu University was given the land belonging to the ministry of works without consulting the ministry.

“This is the land for the ministry of works and it was surveyed in 1963, the land title is there who sold it to the University,” Lokeris asked.

Lokeris said the University was conned adding that 13.97 acres of the land that was sold to the university were the property of the ministry of works.

His comments angered the Member of Parliament for Matheniko County John Baptist Lokii. He asked the ministry of works to produce documents indicating how they acquired the land.

According to Lokii, the land was donated to the university by the members of the community who have lived on the land for more than 40 years.

“This is cheap politics because they know that my family is among the families to benefit from the compensation,” he said.

Lokii said he would meet the Minister of Education Janet Museveni to explain how the ministry of works was frustrating the establishment of the University.

According to Napaja Gulu University, Moroto constituent college was allocated 800 acres of land which 13.97 acres was wrongfully given to the college.

Khalid Mahmud the Gulu University spokesperson declined to comment on the matter saying he was not with the team.

“I can’t comment on that until I get full details on what’s going on but it’s a shock, “he said.

********

URN