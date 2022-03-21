Gulu cleric petitions President Museveni over high cost of commodities

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Catholic priest in Gulu city has petitioned President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni protesting the persistently high cost of commodities and living in the country.

Reverend Father Justine Uma Erick, the Parish Priest of Holy Rosary Church is demanding an urgent intervention from the President to reign over the different ministries and arms of government to ensure that the high prices of commodities being experienced are normalized. He noted that it has become unbearable for the poor people.

He presented the petition through Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament during a weekly morning mass at Holy Rosary Church on Sunday.

Reverend Uma tasked the MP to inform the President and Members of Parliament that several governments have fallen due to high prices of commodities and hardships noting that the church will take action to mobilize the masses against them if the matter is not addressed swiftly.

“Tell the president that we are giving him some time to change, people are in poverty, people are suffering but they are in luxury, one day this will change,’’ Uma noted.

Reverend Uma said he is representing the views of the suffering poor people who are experiencing hardships. His remarks were welcomed with ululations and hand claps from the congregation.

In response, MP Betty Aol Ocan told the congregation and Rev. Uma that the matter will be addressed however, it is being affected by the current problems in the August House.

Reverend Uma’s petition comes at a time when prices of commodities and fuel have more than doubled in the country for nearly one month now.

Currently, a bar of blue and whitewashing laundry soap have increased from Shillings 2,000 and 4,000 to Shillings 4,000 and 9,000 respectively. Three liters of cooking oil which were initially Shillings 17,000 have now risen to 20,000 among others.

URN