Gulu City leaders battle to save wetland encroachment by investor

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City Council authorities have scaled up the fight to save a portion of a wetland under degradation by an investor for the establishment of a fuel station.

The investor identified as Lawrence Okello started developing the wetland, part of Pece Stream in the Bardege-Layibi division in April last year sparking protests from leaders and environmentalists.

On Friday, city authorities accompanied by security personnel and activists for the third time halted the construction works at the wetland on grounds that it was being illegally conducted without approval.

Geoffrey Akena, the Chairperson of Works and Technical Services Bardege-Layibi City Division notes that they were tipped off about a group of workers who had been deployed overnight at the site to embark on construction works. He says when they swung in, the site foremen and an engineer failed to provide any building plan to prove clearance of the construction in the wetland.

Akena says no amount of intimidation will change their intentions of saving the wetland which is currently under threat of extinction for future use.

Gilbert Okwir, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of Bardege-Layibi City Division notes that no work will be allowed at the site until the purported landowner comes up with an approved building plan from the city of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

According to Okwir, the investor has been carrying out illegal construction works on the wetland at night arguing that the action is a crime and affects the environment which is already facing a huge threat from urbanization.

Two people consisting of a site foreman and an engineer who were at the site were earlier picked up by the Police for interrogation at Gulu Central Police Station on orders of the State Minister for Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar.

Lawrence Okello, the investor behind the establishment of the fuel station declined to speak to this reporter when contacted for comment on Friday.

In August, NEMA halted construction works at the site following complaints from city authorities and environmental activists and promised to institute an investigation. NEMA Spokesperson Naomi Karekaho did not immediately comment on the progress of the investigation matter and instead referred this reporter to the regional NEMA officials in Lira city.

The wetland cover within Gulu City has declined over the years due to population pressure and urbanization as people turn on them for farming and settlement.

****

URN