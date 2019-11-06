Gulu authorities impound, destroy over 1000 boxes of illegal alcohol

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu municipal authorities have impounded and destroyed more than 1000 boxes of the banned sachet alcohol.

They include bond Bond 7, Uganda Waragi, Royal Navi, Chief Waragi, Adrikos Hunters Gin and White Ram among others.

The impounded alcohol was packed in sachets less than 250 milliliters in violation of the Gulu Alcoholic Control Ordinance of 2016.

Francis Ojok, the Head of the enforcement Gulu municipality, says the alcohol was impounded from Augusts last year in Layibi, Bardege, Laroo and Pece division.

According to Ojok, the banned alcohol was sold to consumers stealthily in violation of the alcoholic control ordinance.

He explained that once impounded, the alcohol is destroyed by local leaders and the enforcement team in the respective divisions.

Alfred Oluba, the Layibi division LC 3 chairperson faults the local community and bar owners for violating the ordinance.

Simon Peter Oola, the Gulu district LC vice chairperson told URN that they will soon amend the alcoholic control ordinance to match the guidelines issued by the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Ministry.

The ministry requires that the alcohol be packed in a breakable bottle of 200 milliliters and above as opposed to the 250 milliliters provided for in the ordinance.

Gulu district passed the ordinance in January 2016 to control alcohol abuse. It regulates the time bars open to the public, packaging of alcoholic drinks and licensing of drinking places among others.

URN