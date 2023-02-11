Guardiola totally “convinced” Man City are innocent of financial fair-play charges

London, UK | Xinhua | Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday that he was totally “convinced” the club was innocent of charges of flouting financial fair-play regulations, but added that he believed it had “already” been sentenced in the minds of many.

Speaking to the press for the first time since Manchester City were accused of breaches of financial fair-play rules for the period 2009-2018 by the Premier League earlier this week, Guardiola said his “first thought is we’ve already been condemned.”

“We are lucky we live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems like we have already been sentenced,” he added.

If found guilty, City face a range of punishments, ranging from a fine, to having points docked, or even relegation from the Premier League.

The club had a ban for breaking UEFA’s financial fair-play regulations overturned by the Court of Arbitration in Sport in 2020 and the current investigation is expected to last for at least a year before any conclusions are reached, leaving an atmosphere of uncertainty over Man City’s future.

“What is going to happen? I don’t know. We think we have good lawyers and I know we are going to defend our position.”

“This happened with UEFA, it is the same: the same articles, the same accusations. We will defend ourselves like what happened in the UEFA situation. The court will dictate what happens.”

“I am fully convinced that we will be innocent,” Guardiola said.

When asked if the charges could affect his future at the club, Guardiola gave a clear answer: “I am not moving from this seat, I can assure you. I want to stay more than ever,” he insisted.

The coach also made it clear he believes other clubs are behind the charged.

“Of course – it is the Premier League,” he explained.