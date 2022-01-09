Guard robs Sh100M from MTN dealer

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakasongola police are hunting for a security guard from J Unit security company for robbing Shillings 100 million from an MTN dealer.

Nicholas Ojambo reportedly put the MTN agent from Nile Com Limited and driver at gunpoint in the forest between Katuugo Check-point and Nile Fibre Board in Nakasongola before he robbed them of sh100million.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Saturday. The MTN dealer had collected the money from selling float to mobile money agents in Nakaseke and Luwero districts.

Isah Ssemogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, says that Ojambo also robbed Toyota Hilux Pick-up registration number UAK 300A belonging to Nile Com ltd based in Luwero.

He later abandoned his gun and the car near Katuugo checkpoint and took off in a bus heading towards Gulu.

Ssemogerere says that Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect to face charges of aggravated robbery at registering a complaint from the victims.

Detectives were still combing the scene for more information by the time of publishing this story.