Naples, Italy | AFP | Antoine Griezmann struck to give Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Frenchman Griezmann struck just before the hour mark for Barca in Naples after Dries Mertens had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute with his 121st Napoli goal, equalling club top scorer Marek Hamsik.

Barca lost Arturo Vidal late to a red card after the Chilean lost his head.

The second leg will be played at the Camp Nou on March 18.