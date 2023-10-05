Govt urges peace in Rwenzururu as Mumbere regrets palace attack

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has called for peace and unity among the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR subjects.

The message was delivered by the State Minister for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuzo at the homecoming event for the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu Cultural leader Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema Ngoma on Wednesday.

Mutuzo also cautioned the subjects not to mix politics with the institution arguing that the King and his leadership must be given space to perform their cultural roles including uniting all parties.

She pledged the government’s commitment to support the development of the cultural institution.

The LCV Chairperson Kasese Eliphazi Muhindi applauded the government for restoring cultural institutions, saying the Bakhonzo culture has made various achievements in unifying all people in the cultural institution. and beyond

However, he appealed to the government to consider supporting the cultural institution’s start-up development projects and rehabilitating the royal guards who were freed.

After seven years without setting foot in his kingdom, Mumbere finally returned home on Wednesday.

In November 2016, the Omusinga, along with more than 200 of his subjects and royal guards, was arrested after the UPDF raided his Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese town.

Earlier this year, all charges, including murder, terrorism, treason, malicious damage to property, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, were dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mumbere to focus on rebuilding kingdom

Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere has apologized to the people of Kasese for the events that led to the death of more than 100 people. In 2016, the Uganda Peoples Defence Force-UPDF launched an assault on Mumbere’s Buhikira palace in Kasese town.

The attack led to the death of more than 100 royal guards. Prior to the palace attack, security officers alleged that the palace was a training ground for royal guards who planned to destabilize the country. Mumbere had earlier been told to disband the guards in vain.

Mumbere and his supporters, numbering about 150, were arrested and charged with several counts of murder and terrorism among others. Since 2016, Mumbere and several of his officials have never set foot in Kasese, as they were restricted from staying within Kampala as part of their bail conditions.

In June, the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo withdrew all charges against Mumbere and his subjects. The charges that were withdrawn before the International Crimes Division-ICD Court presided over by Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha included murder, terrorism, treason, malicious damage to property, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, among others.

Speaking to his subjects on Wednesday at Kilembe Golf Course in Kasese Municipality, Mumbere blamed the incidents on wrong elements who created baseless stories against him, sparking a conflict with the government.

He said that since he has returned to Kasese, he will mobilize his subjects to work together with other government agencies to ensure that cultural institution maintains peace and security.

Mumbere said he would focus on rebuilding the cultural institution by jointly working with the subjects whom he described as his bosses. He also asked all subjects to avoid mingling the kingdom into political matters.

His wife, Queen Agnes Ithungu applauded the government for pardoning the cultural leader and his royal guards.

Mumbere is expected to celebrate his first coronation anniversary in seven years on October 19th.

