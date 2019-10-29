Gov’t urged to recruit sign language interpreters in public institutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Activists have decried the governments’ silence and inaction on the proposed recruitment of sign language interpreters in public institutions.

They argue that whereas the Constitution and the Disabilities Act make provisions for the elimination of all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities, many of those with hearing and speech impairments have been neglected due to lack of sign language interpreters.

As a result, they say, persons with such impairments have had untold difficulty in accessing health services, education and the judicial system.

Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, the former Kisoro district Member of Parliament shares a scenario of a girl whose justice was delayed after being defiled because she could not easily express herself in the absence of a sign language interpreter.

Mateke says that the authorities and her parents only understood what the victim was telling them, after observing that she was pregnant. She also argues that every Ugandan should have a responsibility to have sign language interpretation as a skill.

Joseph Besigye, the Rukiga district Councilor representing People with Disabilities says that they only improvise with teachers from Kitanga Special Needs School in Kashambya sub-county in case of any case that requires sign language interpreting because there is no sign language interpreter recruited by Rukiga District Local Government.

Edgar Bwiire, the Board member of Uganda National Association of the Deaf in Charge of the Western region says that the government should bridge the communication gap between persons with hearing and speech impairments and the able-bodied population, through recruiting sign language interpreters at the district level.

Bumali Mpindi, the chairperson of the National Union for Persons with Disabilities in Uganda (NUDIPU) faults the government for failing to walk the talk of the 2006 Disability Act which requires the recruitment of sign language interpreters.

Mpindi says that excuses from the government that there is no money to facilitate interpreters are not valid when the rights of persons with hearing impairments are being suffocated.

Edison Ngirabakunzi, the Chief Executive Officer of National Union for Persons with Disabilities in Uganda says that the government should respect the constitution and ensure that sign language is taught to every Ugandan;

Sam Masaba Wekesa, the Commissioner for Disabilities and Elderly says that however much they agreed with the Ministry of Public Service to recruit sign language interpreters, they have remained unsuccessful because most of the recruits have declined the jobs due to poor pay.

