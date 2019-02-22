Gov’t to take over Busoga University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Higher Education, John Muyingo has said government plans to take over Busoga University.

Muyingo says that a team of officials from the National Council for Higher Education and auditors have been dispatched to the university to expedite the process of enabling it to become a public university by the end of the year.

In December 2016, the National Council for Higher Education-NCHE revoked the provisional license of Busoga University, which has been operation since 1998 on a number of grounds.

NCHE accused the University of Awarding Fake Degrees, which prompted it to cancel more than 1,000 degrees awarded to students, recruiting unqualified academic staff and accumulated debts among others contrary to the Universities and Other Tertiary Intuitions Act.

At the time of the closure, the university was highly indebted and lacked funds to sustain the daily operational costs of the institution.

Speaking to journalists on Friday at the university, Muyingo said that officials from the education ministry have embarked on a drive to register students with genuine academic documents.

He also said that the team from NCHE will also make a detailed report on the state of the University and present it to the Ministry.

Busoga University was operating under the control of Busoga Diocese at the time of closure.

